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Mineral Co. hosts first Guns Vs. Hoses basketball game to support retired trooper battling cancer

Mineral Guns vs Hoses basketball game
MTN News
First annual Guns vs Hoses basketball game in Superior on Saturday, April 4, 2026 to raise money for Mineral County commissioner Shawn Smalley battling cancer.
Mineral Guns vs Hoses basketball game
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SUPERIOR — The Mineral County community gathered at Superior High School on Saturday for the first annual Guns Vs. Hoses game, pitting local law enforcement against the county’s fire departments.

The event was organized to support and raise funds for retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper and current county commissioner Shawn Smalley and his family. Smalley has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

“I've been in the community and actively involved through a whole different variety of things. But it's definitely a good feeling and I really appreciate all the support that I get from them,” Smalley said.

Despite the serious reason for coming together, the community remained in high spirits and brought an electric atmosphere to the game.

Click here for GoFundMe.

Watch MTN'a Zach Volheim story here:

Guns Vs. Hoses game raises funds for retired trooper battling cancer

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