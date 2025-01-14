Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Missoula's PawsAbilities places first dog in new class of hearing dogs

Hearing Dog Program/Pawsabilities executive director Glenn Martyn has been training dogs for over 50 years.
A hearing dog program with a rich history in Missoula is making a comeback as Paws-abilities — which trained service dogs for decades — is reviving its efforts.
Pawsabilities
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A hearing dog program with a rich history in Missoula is making a comeback as Pawsabilities — which trained service dogs for decades — is reviving its efforts.

We first reported on this revival about a year ago when the first litter of puppies began their training, and now one of their top recruits is ready to start her important work.

From a group of playful puppies to a lifelong companion, we met Dotty, who is part of that first litter. She's been trained to serve as the ears for her new owner, Karlee Trebesch.

“My plans honestly are to have her enmeshed in every part of my life," Karlee shared. "I'm going to take her to the office, walk to work, and live with me at home.”

Pawsabilities
A hearing dog program with a rich history in Missoula is making a comeback with Pawsabilities reviving its efforts.

Born deaf, Karlee uses cochlear implants, but when she’s not wearing them, she cannot hear. Now, with the sound training, Dotty has received, she will alert Karlee to important sounds like someone knocking at the door or a smoke alarm going off.

Hearing Dog Program/Pawsabilities executive director Glenn Martyn has been training dogs for over 50 years, "It’s wonderful to see because we had a long history here before, from 1986 to 2002."

“We witnessed the impact these dogs can make on people's lives. Some dogs have saved lives, but in every case, there are dogs that have changed lives," Martyn told MTN. "It’s incredibly rewarding, and that’s our mission."

Glenn previously worked with the San Francisco SPCA, running their hearing program. Upon returning to Montana, he established a regional training center associated with Pawsabilities.

Karlee Trebesch
Dotty has been trained to serve as the ears for her new owner, Karlee Trebesch.

His trainees initially spend several months with foster families as they learn their skills as Glenn carefully matches the right dog with the person, considering both skills and personalities to form a lifelong partnership.

“When you can place a wonderful dog like this with someone like Karlee, it feels great. You really feel like you’ve helped someone,” Glenn said.

“Initially, I thought it would provide peace of mind, but I wouldn't be surprised if that perspective changes and it turns out to be a game changer," Karlee added.

Click here for more information about the program to meet with Glenn.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.