Missoula's PawsAbilities places first dog in new class of hearing dogs

MISSOULA — A hearing dog program with a rich history in Missoula is making a comeback as Pawsabilities — which trained service dogs for decades — is reviving its efforts.

We first reported on this revival about a year ago when the first litter of puppies began their training, and now one of their top recruits is ready to start her important work.

From a group of playful puppies to a lifelong companion, we met Dotty, who is part of that first litter. She's been trained to serve as the ears for her new owner, Karlee Trebesch.

“My plans honestly are to have her enmeshed in every part of my life," Karlee shared. "I'm going to take her to the office, walk to work, and live with me at home.”

Born deaf, Karlee uses cochlear implants, but when she’s not wearing them, she cannot hear. Now, with the sound training, Dotty has received, she will alert Karlee to important sounds like someone knocking at the door or a smoke alarm going off.

Hearing Dog Program/Pawsabilities executive director Glenn Martyn has been training dogs for over 50 years, "It’s wonderful to see because we had a long history here before, from 1986 to 2002."

“We witnessed the impact these dogs can make on people's lives. Some dogs have saved lives, but in every case, there are dogs that have changed lives," Martyn told MTN. "It’s incredibly rewarding, and that’s our mission."

Glenn previously worked with the San Francisco SPCA, running their hearing program. Upon returning to Montana, he established a regional training center associated with Pawsabilities.

His trainees initially spend several months with foster families as they learn their skills as Glenn carefully matches the right dog with the person, considering both skills and personalities to form a lifelong partnership.

“When you can place a wonderful dog like this with someone like Karlee, it feels great. You really feel like you’ve helped someone,” Glenn said.

“Initially, I thought it would provide peace of mind, but I wouldn't be surprised if that perspective changes and it turns out to be a game changer," Karlee added.

