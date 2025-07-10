Montana man receives Governor's Veteran Commendation

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Fort Benton to celebrate a veteran who goes above and beyond for those around him.
FORT BENTON — Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Fort Benton to celebrate a veteran who goes above and beyond for those around him.

At the Fort Benton Veterans Memorial, there are names of service members, one of whom was William Paris.

Paris said, “I've done 14½ years in the military.”

However, his service didn’t stop there, as he continues to serve his community in Fort Benton.

He does this by taking part in Meals on Wheels, bringing groceries to neighbors, and helping other veterans around the house.

“It makes me happy to help others," Paris said.

Paris was honored Wednesday morning with the 2024 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

So invested in others, he was not sure at first that he could take off work to make it.

Paris was nominated by the veteran community, and American Legion Department Commander Kim Kay Carol McCarty Martin says it was a long time coming.

McCarty Martin said, “He definitely deserved it for as much as he does for the community.”

She feels lucky to know Paris: “These are the people we rely on in the American Legion to get the word out that veterans are here to help other veterans.”

As for Paris, he doesn’t plan on taking a day off.

Paris said, “[I’ll] probably just go on with my day and do Meals on Wheels after this.”

