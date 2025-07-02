BILLINGS — One Billings woman began her journey of a lifetime on Tuesday.

Britney Higgs aims to spend the next 35 days bridging the gap between rescue and freedom, along with raising money and awareness for victims of sex trafficking.

Meet Higgs, her crew, and her furry friend, 'Freedom' the Goat:

Montana woman aims to walk 580 miles to raise awareness for sex trafficking

Higgs began a 580-mile trek from Billings to Denver on Tuesday with her family and pet goat, Freedom.

"There are so many people here in the community of Billings that are rallying behind this cause, and the survivors that we serve," Higgs said.

Higgs is the founder and CEO of the HER Campaign, a local nonprofit founded in 2016.

She used to own a documentary film-making company before founding the nonprofit. During her time as a filmmaker, Higgs said she met many sex-trafficking victims who inspired her to establish the nonprofit.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"As I heard their stories, they would tell me over and over again, 'I wish I would've just died in captivity,' even though they were physically safe. They had been rescued from trafficking. They still didn't believe anything was left for them," she said.

In Higgs' nonprofit, she hopes to help victims find livelihood and purpose after they are rescued.

The HER Campaign has two "Safe Houses" in Billings and in Denver that act as either long or short-term housing for victims after they are rescued.

"So often when survivors make the brave choice to actually exit a trafficking situation, or they have first responders that are there to help them, they don't have a lot of options for their next steps," said Higgs.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Higgs is hoping to raise money for an additional rescue facility in Nashville, Tenn.

For the next 35 days, Higgs will walk from Billings through Wyoming, then parts of Colorado, all the way to her safety facility in Denver. She hopes to raise $580,000 on the trip, $1,000 for each mile walked.

Higgs will be meeting sex-trafficking victims throughout the journey to walk alongside them.

But Higgs isn't walking the entire journey alone. She's also bringing her family and her cuddly Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Freedom.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Higgs said goats provide a lot of emotional support for survivors in recovery, and she said they are often used as emotional support animals at the Billings facility.

Once Freedom arrives in Denver, she will join a herd of other goats to provide emotional support for the survivors there.

"We love to incorporate animals into animal therapy for the survivors that we serve. And so goats have been a part of our residential programs in the past, and we just thought it would be super fun to bring a baby goat with us," said Higgs.

Also tagging along on the trek is Higgs' 14-year-old son, Asher Higgs.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I'm really excited to meet people that mom's going to be talking with. And I really like challenges like this," said Asher.

Asher said he plans to walk 20 miles every day with his mom, in support of the survivors he's met throughout his lifetime.

"I've noticed the impact and how much the HER Campaign does for girls coming out of human trafficking. And I've just thought it was wonderful and awesome that my parents are actually doing that," he said. "I kind of thought of (survivors) as family, and not much their background, or what they came from."

Agustus Marceau, MTN News

For the next three days, the Higgs family and Freedom will be on their way to Red Lodge.

"Truly, nothing is impossible. And these women show that to me every single day," said Higgs.

To keep track of the Higgs on their walk to Denver or to support the foundation, visit this link.