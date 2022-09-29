Watch Now
New Land to Hand building officially open in Columbia Falls

The Land to Hand program's goal is to nourish people and cultivate community.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 29, 2022
COLUMBIA FALLS - The Land to Hand program's goal is to nourish people and cultivate community in Northwest Montana.

That became a little easier with the new building officially opening at Wildcat Garden following a Wednesday community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The building was originally located in front of the Glacier Gateway School but after the facility was remodeled there was no room for the building.

Land to Hand uses the building for many things, but primarily its backpack program, which provides food for 350 kids for the weekends.

It is important to have the building at its new location as it's closer to the Farm to School Program that teaches kids how to garden and the importance of healthy eating.

“You know, I think that we believe a healthy community is a fed community. And so, with inflation and the changes that have been happening in our valley since the pandemic, we believe that it's really now more important than ever to be really focusing on our local food system and make sure that our whole community is fed." - Land to Hand Montana Executive Director Gretchen Boyer

The transportation of the building would not have been possible without help from many generous sponsors.

People who would like to donate or volunteer for Land to Hand can find more information at landtohandmt.org.

