Retired stockbroker answers call to help Polson schools desperate for teachers 

POLSON — We can all remember a time sitting in a classroom, hoping and wishing for a cool substitute teacher.

It’s back to the books for Rick Vaillant. A former stockbroker who got bored of retirement, found himself back in the classroom, learning about all sorts of things.

“Well, I'll tell you the best," said Vaillant. "I'm not great on computers never have been. Never will be. They all are. If I have something wrong, there's two or three that will be here in a heartbeat,”

There are certain qualifications you need to have to be a sub, but the most important one?

“So the most important qualification is loving children,” said Scott Boen, Polson Public Schools communications director.

And Vaillant sure does.

“If people are retired, you know I could work with the Home Depot's and stuff like that," Vaillant told MTN News. "But this is, this better.”

Love goes both ways. Students and faculty alike, love Vaillant.

“And they'll come and go, you're the best substitute teacher I’ve ever had and I don't do anything different,” said Vaillant.

The Polson School District has raised their pay for the first time since 2017, from $96 a day to $120 for substitute teachers.

They are looking to hire more subs. If you are 18-years-old, you are qualified to teach Kindergarten through Fourth grade.

For those 21 years and older, Polson will hire you to substitute teach 5th through 12th grade. The only requirement is you must have a high school diploma.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher contact the Polson School District.