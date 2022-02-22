Sunburst Mental Health providing daily free breakfasts in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Sunburst Mental Health has been providing mental health care, a day shelter, and help with signing up for government assistance since 1995, and now, they serve free breakfast every day.

“I'm really grateful for the help of everybody in the community to be able to really give these guys a hot breakfast to start their day" said Sunburst Mental Health Village Service Coordinator Jacie Rountree.

Sunburst Mental Health provides free breakfast every day in Kalispell.

"This is exactly why we do this. You know, it's 2° outside in Kalispell right now, a lot of people don't have the means to get a hot breakfast," Rountree continued. "And here we are providing that hot breakfast,”

Sunburst is a community service foundation that focuses on mental health as well as helping those who need it.

“I love it here. I love Sunburst. If it wasn’t for this program here I wouldn't know what I’d do. They've helped me out with food, clothing, and counseling, and doctors and I'm really glad for all the workers around here." - Sunburst Mental Health patron Rose Kau.

Following breakfast, there is a support group to talk about any problems people might be facing.

Sunburst provides an independent living skills group to help people learn how to cook and fill out job and rental applications.

They have different programs throughout the week, like a support group on Friday and a movie group to help connect people.

Sunburst Mental Health is located at 2282 US Highway 93 South in Kalispell.

“living in the valley is a beautiful place. We all know that but sometimes it is hard and we want to be able to help you out in any way we can,” said Rountree.

People who would like to donate or volunteer to help with the breakfast can contact Sunburst Mental Health at 406-756-8721 or visit their website.