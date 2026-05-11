Watson Children's Shelter hosting free Community Baby Shower

MISSOULA — Watson Children's Shelter's Healthy Foundations program is hosting its second annual Community Baby Shower, offering free baby supplies to families across the Missoula region.

The event is Tuesday, May 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

"The shower is open to anybody with a baby, whether they're pregnant or they're expecting soon," Ashley Ostheimer, Healthy Foundations program director, said. "We'll have baby supplies really for that first year of life that make the transition into parenting as smooth as possible."

Watch here to learn more about the baby shower:

Watson Children's Shelter hosts free Community Baby Shower in Missoula

Supplies available at the event include diapers, wipes, pacifiers, breastfeeding items, bottles and blankets. A dedicated room will also feature baby clothes. All items are free, made possible through community sponsors.

Healthy Foundations launched as part of Watson Children's Shelter's broader commitment to child abuse and neglect prevention.

"In 2018, the leadership at Watson's decided that we really wanted to invest in child abuse and neglect prevention," Ostheimer said. "And really that has to start when parents are expecting their kids, so we start working with parents of all kinds and all backgrounds as soon as they find out they're pregnant."

The program serves families not only in Missoula but throughout the surrounding region.

"We're just so excited for all of the sponsors and the support that we've had in the community," Ostheimer said. "We can't wait to celebrate all of our parents. Everybody deserves a baby shower, and everybody deserves to be celebrated when they become a parent."

"We can't wait to see all of the families turn out and to party with them," she added.

Those who would like to donate to the Community Baby Shower can visit Watson Children's Shelter's website.