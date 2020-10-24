Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Glacier Symphony Orchestra offering November virtual concerts

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:34 PM, Oct 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-23 21:34:45-04

Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale are adjusting to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Flathead by moving their performances to online.

The 38th season of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale started in late September with live concerts at Flathead High School.

But during the October Board of Directors meeting, they explored the question of whether concerts scheduled for November should be released as digital performances only.

Sighting safety as paramount to keep the orchestra and audience safe, the Glacier Symphony November performances will be online.

For information on how to watch the digital performances click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound: Montana. We want to hear from you.
Do you have story idea, or something you would like us to cover? How about feedback on how we are doing? Drop us a line and let us know.