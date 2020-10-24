Glacier Symphony Orchestra offering November virtual concerts

Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale are adjusting to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Flathead by moving their performances to online.

The 38th season of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale started in late September with live concerts at Flathead High School.

But during the October Board of Directors meeting, they explored the question of whether concerts scheduled for November should be released as digital performances only.

Sighting safety as paramount to keep the orchestra and audience safe, the Glacier Symphony November performances will be online.

