2021 high school volleyball standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:28:24-04

2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR4-010-0
Billings West4-09-0
Bozeman High2-28-2
Billings Senior2-26-3
Bozeman Gallatin2-25-5
Belgrade1-34-5
Billings Skyview1-34-5
Great Falls High0-41-9

Western AA

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel4-08-2
Kalispell Flathead3-15-5
Kalispell Glacier3-15-5
Helena High2-24-6
Helena Capital2-23-7
Butte2-23-7
Missoula Big Sky0-41-9
Missoula Hellgate0-40-6

Northwest A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls2-04-1
Libby2-02-2
Polson1-03-1
Ronan0-13-1
Browning0-21-2
Whitefish0-20-5

Southeastern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Team

Conf.Overall
Hardin3-06-1
Billings Central2-06-1
Laurel1-13-5
Livingston0-20-3
Lockwood0-31-7

Northeastern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Havre3-15-1
Glendive2-17-1
Miles City2-12-5
Sidney0-10-5
Lewistown0-30-4

Southwestern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Corvallis4-05-1
Dillon3-13-1
Stevensville3-13-3
Butte Central 2-22-2
Frenchtown1-33-3
Hamilton1-31-5
East Helena0-40-4

District 4B

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Huntley Project4-07-0
Joliet3-17-3
Shepherd3-14-3
Red Lodge1-23-6
Columbus1-31-6
Roundup 0-50-6

District 7C

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf.Overall
Fort Benton7-07-0
Geraldine-Highwood6-16-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness4-34-3
North Star3-33-3
Chinook 4-34-3
Centerville3-63-6
Big Sandy2-52-6
Hays-Lodgepole0-30-3
Box Elder0-70-7
