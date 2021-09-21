2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA

(Updated Sept. 21)



Conf. Overall Great Falls CMR 4-0 10-0 Billings West 4-0 9-0 Bozeman High 2-2 8-2 Billings Senior 2-2 6-3 Bozeman Gallatin 2-2 5-5 Belgrade 1-3 4-5 Billings Skyview 1-3 4-5 Great Falls High 0-4 1-9

Western AA

(Updated Sept. 21)



Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 4-0 8-2 Kalispell Flathead 3-1 5-5 Kalispell Glacier 3-1 5-5 Helena High 2-2 4-6 Helena Capital 2-2 3-7 Butte 2-2 3-7 Missoula Big Sky 0-4 1-9 Missoula Hellgate 0-4 0-6

Northwest A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf. Overall Columbia Falls 2-0 4-1 Libby 2-0 2-2 Polson 1-0 3-1 Ronan 0-1 3-1 Browning 0-2 1-2 Whitefish 0-2 0-5

Southeastern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf. Overall Hardin 3-0 6-1 Billings Central 2-0 6-1 Laurel 1-1 3-5 Livingston 0-2 0-3 Lockwood 0-3 1-7

Northeastern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf. Overall Havre 3-1 5-1 Glendive 2-1 7-1 Miles City 2-1 2-5 Sidney 0-1 0-5 Lewistown 0-3 0-4

Southwestern A

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf. Overall Corvallis 4-0 5-1 Dillon 3-1 3-1 Stevensville 3-1 3-3 Butte Central 2-2 2-2 Frenchtown 1-3 3-3 Hamilton 1-3 1-5 East Helena 0-4 0-4

District 4B

(Updated Sept. 21)

Conf. Overall Huntley Project 4-0 7-0 Joliet 3-1 7-3 Shepherd 3-1 4-3 Red Lodge 1-2 3-6 Columbus 1-3 1-6 Roundup 0-5 0-6

District 7C

(Updated Sept. 21)