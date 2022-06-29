Missoula Mavericks announce inaugural Hall of Fame class

(Editor's note: Missoula Mavericks media release)

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks American Legion Baseball organization is excited to announce their inaugural Hall of Fame class. Nine individuals have earned this prestigious honor. Although Legion baseball has been played in the Garden City since 1928, never before has a list of the club’s most impactful contributors been identified. An Induction Ceremony for the honorees will be held at Lindborgh-Cregg Field in Missoula on July 23rd, 2022 at 11:00am. The public is invited to attend. Following the ceremony, the AA Mavericks will host the Lethbridge Elks at 1:00pm. The inductees are: Curt Barclay, Todd Moriarty, Jason Shanahan, Cameron Reimers, Jesse Coulter, Scott Welch, Tanner Kahler, Will Thompson, and Dale Dahlgren.

Curtis ‘Curt’ Cordell Barclay

One of Missoula’s greatest all-around athletes. Described as “Athletic Artistry.” Played four seasons of Missoula American Legion Baseball (1945-1948). In final season (1948) carried a 0.378 batting average. Known for his pitching IQ, command, and his devastating slider. Played baseball and basketball at the University of Oregon (1950-1951). Signed with the New York Giants (1952). Turned down offer from Boston Celtics (NBA). Appeared in 44 Major League Baseball games for the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants (1957-1959). Led Giants starting rotation with 3.44 ERA his rookie season. Kurt passed away in March of 1985.

Todd Moriarty

Hard-throwing Lefty played for the Missoula Mavericks two seasons (1979-1980). Teams’ overall record was 56-29. Mavs won the 1980 Western Conference. Teams qualified for State Tournament both seasons of Todd’s Mavs playing career. Mavs career pitching record of 21-4. In 1980 Todd carried a team leading ERA of 1.18. Named 1980 Maverick’s MVP and State Tournament MVP. Threw a no-hitter in the 1980 Scott Klaudt Tournament. Played collegiately at Brigham Young University (1981-1982) and Southern Utah University (1983-1984). Drafted by San Francisco Giants in the 12th round of the 1984 Amateur Draft. Played two seasons of minor league baseball in the Giants organization.

Jason Shanahan

One of the all-time great Maverick switch-hitters. Played four seasons with the Mavs. 1991 Montana State Championship Maverick team. 1990 & 1991 Mavericks MVP. 1991 Montana State Tournament Best Hitter Award. Montana recipient of the USBF/Topps Golden Diamond Amateur Junior Baseball Player of the Year Award. Mavericks teams had a combined record of 124-81. Following career with Missoula Mavericks, played collegiately at California State University-Northridge (1992-1995). 1994 & 1995 WAC 1st Team All-Conference. Drafted by St. Louis Cardinals (1991) & Florida Marlins (1995) in MLB Amateur Drafts. Following career at CSUN, played two seasons of minor league baseball in Marlins organization & one season of independent baseball.

Cameron Paul Reimers

Hard-throwing right-handed pitcher was one of the program’s most successful pitchers. Won two State Championships with the Missoula Mavericks in 1995 & 1997. During Maverick’s career, team touted a 169-48 record. As a pitcher, amassed 40 wins, with 37 complete games, and 8 shutouts. Amassed 344-1/3 innings in three-year career, with a career ERA of 2.12 and a 1.06 WHIP. Played collegiately at College of Southern Idaho (1998-1999) and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th-round of the 1997 Amateur Draft and in the 35th-round of the 1998 Amateur Draft. Played seven seasons of minor league baseball in the Blue Jays organization, including three seasons at AAA Syracuse.

Jesse Coulter

One of the most effective right-hand pitchers in Mavericks history. Won State Championships in 1997 and 1998. Teams were 165-54 over three seasons. Career pitching record of 19-4. Set career ERA mark of 1.63 and a career WHIP of 0.947. Threw 19 Complete Games including 15 Complete Games in 1997 and five career Shutouts. Started 20 games in 1997. Suffered season ending injury early in final (1998) season. Played collegiately at Spokane Falls Community College. Played Semi-Pro for Bellingham Bells.

Scott Welch

Steady and productive shortstop for the Missoula Mavericks for three season (1996-1998). Won State Championships in 1997 and 1998. Teams were 165-54 over three seasons. Career batting average of 0.410 and OPS of 1.101. Played every inning of every Mavericks game in 1996. Played collegiately at University of Minnesota (2000-2003) where he won three Big Ten Championships (2000, 2002 & 2003). Won the Big Ten Batting Title (0.398) in 2002. Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 33rd round of the 2003 Amateur Draft. Played one season of minor league baseball in the Texas Rangers organization with the Spokane Indians.

Tanner Lynn Kahler

A shortstop for the Mavs from 1998-2000, Tanner was one of the best offensive players in Mavs history. Tanner’s Mavs teams were 179-52, with a State Championship in 1998. Tanner had a career batting average of .445, .779 slugging, OPS of 1.322, and a .543 on-base percentage. Tanner hit 20 career homeruns, had 240-hits, with 113-extra base hits. Named MVP at the (2000) Missoula Mavericks Tournament and was named to the All-Tourney team at the Richland Knight tournament (1999). Offered scholarships in baseball, basketball, and football, Tanner chose to play college baseball at Washington State University (2001) and Scottsdale Community College (2003). Tanner died in an automobile accident in March of 2011.

Will Thompson

Smooth swinging lefty had one of the most productive offensive careers in Maverick’s history. Played three seasons for the Mavs (1999-2001), placing second at the State Tournament in 1999. Mavs teams had an overall record of 180-56. Will hit 38 homeruns with the Mavs. He had a career batting average of .474. Batted above .400 in all three Mavericks seasons. Compiled 362-hits, 332-RBIs, 173-XBH, with an OPS of 1.400 and Slugging .864; all statistics organizational career marks at that time. Played collegiately at University of Arizona (’02) and Santa Clara University (’03 & ‘04). Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 42nd round of the 2001 Amateur Draft. Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 7th round of the 2004 Amateur Draft. Played four seasons of minor league baseball in the San Francisco organization, including one season at AAA-Fresno.

Raymond ‘Dale’ Dahlgren

One of Missoula’s great civic leaders. Member of the Army Air Corps, 381st Bomber Group from 1943 until 1945. After the war, Dale served as an officer in the Army National Guard Special Forces, and twice led efforts to retake the state prison in Deer Lodge after prisoner riots in 1957 and 1959. Served as Missoula Police Commissioner 1948-1965. Established the Missoula Humane Society in 1956. Dale was a long time Rotarian, and was president of the Missoula chapter in 1962. In the 1980’s, he helped to start up Eko Compost, which is still in operation today. Dale spent the last two decades of his life building, improving, and maintaining the American Legion baseball complex that now bears his name: Lindborg-Cregg Memorial Field at the Dale Dahlgren American Legion Baseball Complex. He died May 19th, 2005.

