Buzzer-beater lifts Montana Grizzlies past Weber State

MISSOULA — Lonnell Martin Jr.'s buzzer-beater layup off a lob from Cameron Parker with 3.3 seconds left gave the Montana Grizzlies a big win, 74-72, over rival Weber State on Saturday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play while Weber State fell to 10-5 and 3-1.

The Grizzlies had the ball in the final seconds with the game tied 72-72. With 10 seconds left on the shot clock and 14 seconds left in the game, Parker looked to find Josh Bannan in the post but Weber State snuffed it out, so Bannan got the ball back to Parker. With the shot clock winding down, Martin slipped past his man toward the hoop and Parker found him with a quick pass and Martin caught it mid-jump and spun and laid the ball into the basket with 3.3 seconds left in the game that sent Dahlberg into a frenzy.

Weber State's final attempt missed the mark as the buzzer sounded as the Grizzlies got the early statement win to open the New Year.

Robby Beasley III led Montana with 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting and a 5-for-9 performance from deep. Bannan finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and sixth of the year, while Parker added 12 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

