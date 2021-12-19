'Sky's the limit' for Montana Lady Griz as non-conference play wraps up

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz have raced out to an 8-2 record this season, and a 6-2 mark in non-conference play.

The team is beginning to find it's identity under first-year coach Brian Holsinger, as they gear up for the most important games of the regular season.

UM's recent win over Seattle University showed their ability to adapt after the Lady Griz started slow but turned it up a notch in the third quarter en route to a blowout win.

"When we start to put together really consistent offensive and defensive possessions back and forth, we can be really good," Holsinger said. "I mean, we're making a lot of mistakes still, a lot, that we'll clean up and we'll get better and better as the season goes on so I'm excited to see how good we can be.

"I think the sky's the limit for this team, really."

The victory over Seattle was a rebound for the Lady Griz after losing their previous contest to Utah Valley, just their second loss of the season.

"That was a tough loss but everybody just stayed positive and we just focused on the next game and just said that have to get that win," junior guard Katerina Tsineke said.

The non-conference portion of Montana's schedule wraps up Monday with a home game against Utah State, and this fast start is in large part due to success in one area that Holsinger highlighted before the season began.

"From day one, I talked to you guys and was like we're going to defend," Holsinger said. "We just are, it's what we're built on, it's what Robin (Selvig's) teams were built on back in the day. There's a reason why he has 865 wins up there, right? They defended and I've been in programs where we didn't necessarily and I've been in programs where we do and it's the way to win consistently and so we're going to continue to improve, continue to try not to foul and continue to try to get better."

The Lady Griz will get a long break after Monday's game and will pick up conference play again on Dec. 30.

With the new coaching staff and newer faces on the roster, this group continues to find chemistry and gel, which so far, is working.

"It's very fun, it's very fun playing with every single one of them. I love it," Tsineke said. "I think we're just getting to know each other and how we play better and we're just having more and more fun and that shows on the court and we're just executing better every time."