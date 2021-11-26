Flu outbreak forces withdrawal from UM’s Zootown Classic

MISSOULA — There has been a big wrench thrown in the University of Montana's Zootown Classic, the men's basketball tournament at Dahlberg Arena.

According to UM's athletic website, The University of North Carolina-Wilmington has withdrawn from the round-robin tournament because of a flu outbreak on the team.

Due to the withdrawal, Thursday night’s game between the Seahawks and the Griz was canceled and Montana received a forfeit victory.

The other two teams in the tournament — UC San Diego and Southern Mississippi played as scheduled. Montana will play Southern Miss Friday as scheduled at 7:30 p,m. That game is free admission to all fans.

More information, including ticket refunds, will be available in the near future.