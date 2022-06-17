Melstone's Wacker 'back' from ACL injury, ready to help guide potent Montana all-stars

LOCKWOOD — Melstone’s Draya Wacker has pretty much been a house-hold name in Montana since bursting onto the scene as an eighth grader, eventually racking up over 2,000 career points.

A torn ACL in late January of 2021 was a minor setback, which she admits inhibited her a bit this past season, but fresh out of track season and with the brace off, she’s feeling right.

“I would say not better yet, but I’m definitely back. More so my lungs, they’re still not quite there, but yeah, it feels good," Wacker said.

This weekend’s Montana-Wyoming all-star games will give fans a chance to see one of the state’s most dazzling one last time. She’ll have quite the entourage surrounding, so there could be plenty of points.

“It’s definitely the most intense practice I’ve ever been in, but I liked it a lot. The communication was something I’d never had before, so it was awesome," said Wacker.

“This group is pretty talented, they shoot it well, we’ve got nice size. Every year, though, it’s going to come down to will we sit down and defend and get in a stance and defend?" head coach Wes Keller said.

Coach Keller has won nine consecutive games in the series, and he hasn’t let that fact slip by his newest roster.

“Oh yeah, he told us we don’t want to be the team to lose it," Wacker said.

“We talk about it in passing, but we talk about let’s control what we can control, which is your attitude and effort this week, then be the best possible teammate you can be," Keller said. "If we do those things and then play hard and compete I think the results will be in our favor.”

Games are scheduled to tip at 5:30 in Sheridan on Friday night.