MLB labor impasse won’t impact Pioneer League

MISSOULA — The labor strife in Major League Baseball continues, with the start of the season delayed once again. but it will not impact the Pioneer League and the Missoula Paddleheads.

Pioneer League President Michael Shapiro told MTN News in an email that all is a go for the season to start on time in May.

He says because the Pioneer League is independent, the problems at the big league level won't trickle down.

That includes the signing of players who are currently not under contract, adding that young, developmental-level players will not be impacted by the MLB labor issues.

Shapiro says the Pioneer League will have a full season, starting on time, with the addition of two new teams, including the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell.