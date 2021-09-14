Montana High School Association places Missoula Sentinel on probation

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

MISSOULA -- At a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Montana High School Association placed Missoula Sentinel High School on probation through the 2021-2022 school year, according to an email from the governing body.

The email, written by MHSA executive director Mark Beckman, says "The Executive Board approved the probation status based upon the violations by Sentinel High School during the past two years."

The email did not specify the violations, but said that Missoula Sentinel is on conditional membership with the MHSA. The email says that Sentinel can still engage in its regular season schedule and postseason play, but the school must file a "program indicating the measures they are taking and will be taking to address the issues that caused Sentinel to be placed on probation by the Board, including actions to prevent any future violations."

In other notes, the email also mentioned that the MHSA approved a traveling trophy for divisional golf tournaments and approved brackets for the 1C District volleyball tournament and for the Eastern C divisional boys and girls basketball tournaments. The MHSA also reviewed reports of state championships held in the spring including track and field, softball, tennis, and golf.