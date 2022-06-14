Montana nabs 3 preseason FCS All-American spots, Montana State adds 1

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference press release)
FARMINGTON, Utah—Athlon Sports released its 2022 Preseason FCS All-America Team on Monday, with five standouts from Big Sky football making the list.
Montana led the Big Sky with three preseason selections, as Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford and Malik Flowers were tabbed on All-America Team, while Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse and Portland State's Anthony Adams rounded out the list for the Big Sky. O'Connell and Ford are returning Athlon Sports All-Americans from a season ago, while Adams was on the 2019 squad.
Additionally, Montana was tied with North Dakota State and South Dakota State for the lead in Athlon Sports Preseason All-America picks as each school produced three selections.
For the full story on the Preseason All-America Team from Athlon Sports, go to AthlonSports.com.
Follow all things #BigSkyFB on Twitter and Instagram at @BigSkyFB. Follow the Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok for all the latest news around the league and use the hashtag #ExperienceElevated.
Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team
Offense
QB – Xavier Shepherd (6-0, 205, Jr.) Kennesaw State
RB – Isaiah Davis (6-1, 220, Jr.) South Dakota State
RB – Isaiah Ifanse (5-10, 202, Sr.) Montana State
FB – Hunter Luepke (6-1, 234, Sr.) North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson (5-9, 170, Sr.) Stephen F. Austin
WR – Taylor Grimes (5-11, 190, Sr.) UIW
TE – Tucker Kraft (6-5, 255, Jr.) South Dakota State
C – Matthan Hatchie (6-2, 310, Sr.) UT Martin
OL – Michael Corbi (6-3, 335, Sr.) Villanova
OL – McClendon Curtis (6-6, 328, Sr.) Chattanooga
OL – Cody Mauch (6-6, 303, Sr.) North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick (6-4, 310, Sr.) South Dakota State
Defense
DL – Isaiah Land (6-4, 215, Sr.) Florida A&M
DL – Nate Lynn (6-3, 265, Jr.) William & Mary
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell (6-3, 296, Sr.) Chattanooga
DL – Josiah Silver (6-2, 234, So.) New Hampshire
LB – Ryan Greenhagen (6-1, 245, Sr.) Fordham
LB – Patrick O'Connell (6-2, 225, Sr.) Montana
LB – Stone Snyder (6-3, 240, Sr.) VMI
DB – Anthony Adams (6-0, 185, Sr.) Portland State
DB – Justin Ford (6-2, 190, Sr.) Montana
DB – Michael Tutsie (5-11, 193, Sr.) North Dakota State
DB – Kedrick Whitehead (5-11, 195, Sr.) Delaware
Specialists
K – Matthew Cook (5-11, 180, Jr.) Northern Iowa
P – Grant Burkett (6-1, 180, So.) Missouri State
KR – Malik Flowers (6-2, 200, Sr.) Montana
PR – Jah'Marae Sheread (5-7, 175, Sr.) Florida A&M