MTN Sports Extra now available on the KPAX Streaming App

Western Montana sports fans can now watch MTN Sports Extra on the KPAX Streaming App.

The Friday night expanded sports segment is typically seen on KPAX-TV during the MTN 10:00 News and will continue there.

The KPAX Streaming App takes what you see during a regular newscast and adds even more.

The streaming app delivers extra highlights, feature stories from around the state, and the occasional look back at on the field action from the prior weekend.

MTN Sports Extra repeats on the KPAX Streaming App during these days and times:

Friday Nights

11:10 p.m.

11:40 p.m.

12:10 a.m.

12:40 a.m.

1:10 a.m.

Saturday Mornings

6:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Fans can also watch on-demand under "Prep Sports" starting Saturday afternoon.

The KPAX Streaming App is available free for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. You can learn more about how to get it for your preferred device at kpax.com/streaming.