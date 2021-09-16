Pioneer League championship: Boise takes down Missoula late, forces decisive Game 3

BOISE — Down 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Boise Hawks plated four runs and held on to beat the Missoula Paddleheads 5-4 to stave off elimination in Game 2 of the Pioneer League championship series on Wednesday.

The Paddleheads, who cruised to a league-best 65-32 record, gave up the lead in the eighth inning when Boise's Alejandro Rivero drove in Myles Miller and Jason Dicochea. Wladimir Galindo then drove in Rivero with a double to tie the game. Nate Fisbeck followed with an RBI double of his own, scoring Galindo to take a 5-4 lead, which the Hawks would hold in the ninth.

McLain O'Connor and Dean Nevarez each had RBIs for Missoula.

Conner Dand was the winning pitcher for Boise, while Mark Simon took the loss. There will be a decisive, winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday in Boise.