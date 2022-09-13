Poor air quality impacting UM athletics

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools canceled official outdoor competitions and moved all outdoor activities indoors on Monday due to “unhealthy” air quality.

It's not just high school that are being impacted as coaches at the University of Montana say the smoke could also have an impact on their practices.

UM soccer coach Chris Citowicki told MTN during Monday’s news conference that his son became very sick after being outdoors and that he doesn't want to push his players to any extremes.

"I think this week the outlook is not good at all. And so we're already thinking about how do we shorten practice potentially before we have to go off and play in a game right? So, I'm suffering with it, my son had to go to the emergency room last night at 2 a.m. because of it so it impacts,” Citowicki said.

“And it's not something I want to push them through just for the sake of pushing them through it. It's not healthy. We got to come up with different solutions so we're trying to have a plan B and plan C for tomorrow and the next day before we head on the road to Boise,” Citowicki continued.