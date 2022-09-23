Previewing the Grizzlies homecoming football game

MISSOULA - The #2 ranked Montana Grizzlies are set to host Portland State on Saturday to begin Big Sky Conference play.

Montana has outscored its first three opponents by a combined 99 points in running their record to 3-0.

The Vikings are the last team to beat the Grizzlies on Homecoming back in 2018.

MTN's Kyle Hansen breakdown what you can expect from the game in the below video:

Previewing the UM - Portland State football game

Prior to the game, the homecoming parade will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The annual Yell Night Pep Rally returns to the Oval at the heart of the UM campus on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Click here for the latest on clear bag policies and other gameday information.

The following information has been provided by the University of Montana:

9:30 a.m. - Parking Lots Open

10 a.m. – Homecoming Parade begins

11 a.m. - Ticket Office Open

11:45 a.m. – Griz Walk

Noon – GSA Tailgate Opens

12:30 p.m. - Stadium Gates Open

2 p.m. - Kickoff

The matchup marks the first game to be shown on the Montana Television Network as part of the Big Sky Conference's new partnership with Scripps Television.

Saturday's game will be broadcast around the state of Montana on free-to-air TV as well as cable and satellite packages. The game will be shown on TV in the Portland market as well. ESPN+ will also stream the game nationwide with no blackouts.

In Missoula and Kalispell, the game will be shown on your local CBS station KPAX or KAJ. In Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls and Helena the game will air on the CW, the CBS sister stations on the Montana Television Network. In the Portland area, the game will be shown on KRCW, the CW affiliate of KOIN TV.

Here's a breakdown of where to find the CW in Western Montana.

Over the air: Missoula - Channel 8.2, Kalispell, Channel 18.2

DirecTV: Channel 9

Spectrum/Charter: Channel 18

Dish Network: Channel 7

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.

To see if the CW is available over the air in your neighborhood, visit thefreetvproject.com.

