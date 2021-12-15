SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 14

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 45
Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44
Bridger 73, Absarokee 17
Columbia Falls 68, Eureka 65
Great Falls High 50, Missoula Sentinel 36
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16
Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34
St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42
Terry 58, Plevna 23
Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46
High school girls basketball
Absarokee 49, Bridger 33
Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45
Columbia Falls 58, Eureka 37
Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7
Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33
Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21
Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55
Missoula Big Sky 45, Belgrade 38
Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls High 35
Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61
Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41
Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22
Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30
White Sulphur Springs 49, Lincoln 18