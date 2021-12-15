SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 14

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 45

Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44

Bridger 73, Absarokee 17

Columbia Falls 68, Eureka 65

Great Falls High 50, Missoula Sentinel 36

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16

Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34

St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42

Terry 58, Plevna 23

Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46

High school girls basketball

Absarokee 49, Bridger 33

Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45

Columbia Falls 58, Eureka 37

Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7

Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33

Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21

Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55

Missoula Big Sky 45, Belgrade 38

Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls High 35

Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61

Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41

Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22

Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30

White Sulphur Springs 49, Lincoln 18

