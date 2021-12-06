SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 3

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Dec. 3. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Bainville 67, Brockton 37

Bridger 75, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Broadus 53, Savage 21

Drummond 62, Alberton-Superior 25

East Helena 76, Deer Lodge 42

Froid-Medicine Lake 65, Westby-Grenora 28

Havre 52, Laurel 42

Jordan 47, Circle 44

Lustre Christian 78, Turner 33

Malta JV 52, Nashua 40

Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21

Plentywood 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38

Richey-Lambert 53, Culbertson 42

Terry 81, Frazer 53

Victor 58, Two Eagle River 34

Wolf Point 55, Glasgow 44

High school girls basketball

Bridger 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 32

Culbertson 42, Richey-Lambert 23

East Helena 57, Deer Lodge 47

Havre 50, Laurel 47

Jordan 45, Circle 34

Malta JV 53, Nashua 33

Manhattan Christian 62, Lone Peak 25

Philipsburg 65, Noxon 22

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Plentywood 36

Savage 38, Broadus 37

Terry 49, Frazer 29

Turner 41, Lustre Christian 33

Victor 51, Two Eagle River 21

Westby-Grenora 56, Froid-Medicine Lake 38

Wolf Point 52, Glasgow 48