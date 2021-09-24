Sentinel Spartans headline MTN Sports Extra for September 24

MISSOULA — MTN Sports Extra returns Friday night to KPAX and the KPAX Streaming App.

The defending AA champion Sentinel Spartans travel to Helena for a western showdown with the Bengals. We'll have highlights of that game plus coverage of Glacier hosting Capital and Thompson Falls visiting Seeley-Swan.

We'll also preview this weekend's Grizzly Big Sky Conference opener against Cal-Poly.

MTN Sports Extra can be seen Friday nights during the MTN 10:00 News on KPAX with an expanded edition later in the evening on the KPAX Streaming App.

There are multiple opportunities to watch on the KPAX Streaming App

Friday Nights

11:10 p.m.

11:40 p.m.

12:10 a.m.

12:40 a.m.

1:10 a.m

Saturday Mornings

6:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Fans can also watch on-demand under "Prep Sports" starting Saturday afternoon.

The KPAX Streaming App is available free for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. You can learn more about how to get it for your preferred device at kpax.com/streaming.

