State B girls: Malta pulls past Columbus

BOZEMAN—Madison Williamson poured in 12 points and Addy Anderson added 10 as the Malta girls held off Columbus 47-40 in the opening round of the State B tournament on Thursday morning.

The M-Ettes, the top seed out of the Northern C, advanced to the semifinals as they look to continue pursuing an 11th championship.

Malta led 10-5 after one quarter and 21-17 at the half. After the break, the M-Ettes extened their lead to 35-26 after three quarters.

Columbus was paced by a game-high 13 points from Hannah Obert and 10 from Katelyn Hamilton.

Bigfork vs. Jefferson, 10 a.m.

Colstrip vs. Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.

Harlem vs. Thompson Falls, 5 p.m.