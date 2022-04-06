Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls signs with North Dakota State wrestling

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls wrestler Trae Thilmony is taking his talents to the Division I college level.

The Blue Hawk standout made his college decision official on Monday, his family told MTN Sports. Thilmony signed his letter of intent to compete for the Bison on Monday in Thompson Falls' gym.

Thilmony completed his high school wrestling career as a three-time state champion back in February where he won the Class B-C 145-pound title. Thilmony also won 120-pound and 132-pound crowns during his time with the Blue Hawks, and he finished his career as the first ever three-time state wrestling champion in Thompson Falls history.

Thilmony, who also helped lead the Blue Hawks to the 8-Man state football title in the fall, went 143-8 in his high school wrestling career.