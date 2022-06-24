These Strappy Sandals Will Complete Every Summer Outfit—And They Come In So Many Colors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Strappy sandals have to be the official shoe of the summer season. What other footwear looks better while showing off those beautifully pedicured feet? Can you think of shoes that transition more perfectly from a day at the beach or pool to a night out on the town?

If you’ve been looking for a new pair of strappy sandals but haven’t found the right fit for your style, then you’ll want to check out one of the best-rated pairs on Amazon to possibly add to your collection.

The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two-Strap Sandal relies on simplicity for its elegant style.

With 19 different colors and sizes and half-sizes between 5-13 to choose from, anyone can find a pair that fits their feet and their wardrobe! From black and tan to dusty blue and even clear straps, you could pick multiple colors to go with any outfit you own.

The heel on these strappy sandals might make them a challenge for sandy beaches, but wouldn’t they look fabulous for work and then out for dinner and drinks when you’re ready for some fun? These would also be a nice choice to wear to a wedding when you want to show off your dancing skills while looking fantastic.

Made from 100% polyurethane, the women’s Avery sandals from The Drop have a minimalist look and synthetic lining. The two stretchy basic straps make the sandals easy to slip on and off your feet.

Starting at $48.53, these strappy sandals are a great deal for a versatile, stylish shoe.

And, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have the option to take advantage of the free 7-day try-on program for select varieties of sandals.

With a 4.3 out of 5-star overall rating from nearly 3,700 Amazon reviewers, these sandals get high marks for the selection of color options, heel height and their fit for a wide range of feet.

Amazon reviewer Mama N’ Chief called the sandals “super cute” in her 5-star review.

“These shoes are super cute and comfortable and are completely on-trend. They definitely give that square-toed 90’s vibe!” she posted — along with a fabulous photo.

Alexandra Arbiz raved about the heel of these strappy sandals and how comfortable they were after wearing them all day.

“I really love the height of these shoes. Perfect to take you from a daytime look for work with jeans or dress pants and a blouse then to after-dinner drinks, Without hurting your feet after a full day,” she shared in her 5-star review. “The semi-block heel look is also awesome. I plan to wear these for an upcoming wedding. I love not having an ankle strap and these just slip right on. Definitely will buy again in the tan suede next!!”

Which color (or colors) would you choose to add to your summer shoe collection?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.