This Sunflower Plant Can Produce Up To 1,000 Blooms In One Season

As the balminess of summer starts to fade and we bid farewell to our warm-weather gardens, the hardy sunflower will often continue blooming into the fall, providing us with a visual reminder of sunnier times. If you’re looking to add even more of this good cheer to your garden, you’ll want to check out an annual sunflower variety called SunBelievable Brown Eyed Girl, which can produce hundreds of blooms between spring and fall.

Available from Monrovia, the SunBelievable sunflower provides more than just volume — although its ability to continually mass-produce flowers is quite impressive. Monrovia offers a 0.75-gallon container for $32.99 and a 1.6-gallon container for $44.99.

The pretty golden-orange petals on this flower surround a dark brown center (the brown eyes of the girl), and they bloom on an ongoing basis, starting in the spring all the way through the first frost.

According to the product description on Monrovia’s website, the award-winning annual is heat-tolerant and non-invasive, and can produce a whopping 1,000 flowers in a single season.

For this reason, according to Better Homes & Gardens, the SunBelievable Brown Eyed Girl sunflowers would make great additions to pollinator gardens, as they provide so many blooms as a nectar source for bees and other insects.

These flowers will remain under 3 feet tall, so they’re a great option for lining the front of a flower bed or for containers on a patio or porch.

This variety of sunflower is particularly well-suited for warmer climates, as it thrives in the heat and can even tolerate droughts. In fact, when tending to your SunBelievable Brown Eyed Girl blooms, be aware of overwatering and hold off on adding more water for a couple days if the first inch or so of soil feels damp.

Just looking at vibrant yellow sunflowers can provide a mood boost, and they make joyful additions to bouquets and other gifts. In planting sunflowers, you’re symbolically planting a little bit of sun in your own garden, and inviting all the nourishing energy and vibrance of sunshine. Who couldn’t use a little more of that these days?

