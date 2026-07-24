Superior's Pickle Palooza returns Saturday for second year running

SUPERIOR — Community members in Superior will get the opportunity for a unique alcohol-free event this coming Saturday (July 25th): Pickle Palooza.

“It's kind of strange, but it's also super fun,” said Bailey Moree, owner of Riverside Soups and Sandwiches in Superior.

Moree started Pickle Palooza last year, bringing community members out for everything dill pickle-related.

“We do carnival games and then we overhaul our menu to be pickle-themed. So we do dill pickle pizza, dill pickle soup, dill pickle cookies. We just have a variety of dill pickle foods,” said Moree.

Moree’s love for pickles started at a young age, and now, as the owner of a business, she decided that a particular pickle-themed event was missing from her community.

“I've always loved pickles since childhood, but Jen, my employee, just really thought it would be a wonderful idea and we just kind of ran with it,” said Moree.

But more than anything, the Pickle Palooza brings the community of Superior together.

“My favorite part is just bringing the community together for an alcohol free event based around the kids and also just seeing everybody. I just love it when all of our community comes out and then the new faces as well,” said Moree.

Picklepalooza runs from noon to three on Saturday at Riverside Soups and Sandwiches.