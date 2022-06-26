Suspect in Missoula domestic incident taken into custody

UPDATE: 10:28 a.m. - June 27, 2022

MISSOULA - A man who is wanted in connection with a domestic-related incident on Saturday night has been located.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says 45-year-old Allen Goodard was taken into custody Monday morning.

No further information is being released at this time.

(first report: 4:57 p.m. - June 26, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a domestic-related incident in the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue on Saturday night.

Allen Goddard, 45, is wanted for Partner Family Member Assault, Assault on a Minor, and Assault with a Weapon, according to a media release from the police department.

Officers were dispatched to the residence around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday and requested the Missoula Police SWAT team based on information gathered at the scene.

The release said the SWAT team was on the scene into Sunday morning; Goddard was not located at the residence.

Goddard is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen at 2418 Ernest Avenue around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone who sees Goddard or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

No further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.