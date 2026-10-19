A Place to Call Home. A Life to Call Their Own

Looking for your next great thrift-store find? You might discover more than a bargain at Missoula Thrift. You might help change someone’s life.

Flathead Industries helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities build lives of greater independence and inclusion through housing, employment, job training and recreation - creating stronger communities across Montana.

If you haven’t been into Missoula Thrift lately, you’re missing out! Located just off Brooks Street in Holiday Village, this spacious store is packed with secondhand treasures waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re hunting for something unique, looking to refresh your home or simply enjoy the thrill of finding a great deal, there’s plenty to explore.

And every purchase helps support something bigger.

Flathead Industries has a longstanding commitment to creating opportunities for people with disabilities. Through residential, vocational and recreational programs, the organization provides the individualized, wraparound support people need to build meaningful lives in their communities.

Now, with its new facility in Missoula nearing completion, that mission is becoming a reality closer to home for young people who have been living in out-of-state facilities to receive the services they need. They can now return to Missoula, where the goal is not simply to bring them home, but to help them build lives of their own with their own apartments, meaningful jobs and the wraparound support to help them thrive.

Missoula Thrift helps make that possible. Every dollar raised in Missoula stays in Missoula, supporting Flathead Industries’ local mission and helping create opportunities for people to live, work and participate in their own community.

Want to learn more about Flathead Industries and its work? Visit www.flatheadindustries.org.

Then come explore Missoula Thrift! Ready to donate? Drop off your gently used items at the convenient donation doors on Bow Street. Just around the corner on Brooks Street, you’ll find a spacious store full of possibilities and your next great treasure might just do a little good, too.