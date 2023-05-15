Big Sky Blend: Bighorn Botanicals

Bighorn Botanicals is the only company in the world that manufactures herbal dietary supplements and cosmetics made from the legendary Pacific Yew Tree (Taxus brevifolia)... and right in Noxon, Montana. Their valuable ingredient is secured by their sustainable wildcraft harvest protocols that were created from scientific research.

This all started in 1991 when founder, Rus Willis, began a contract to harvest and process Pacific Yew bark (Taxus brevifolia) for a pharmaceutical company developing a chemotherapeutic drug from one of the hundreds of naturally occurring compounds called 'taxanes' which was discovered in the Yew tree! Once that particular taxane was synthesized by the FDA, the contract was up. But Rus & daughter Chelsey researched and found out the sky was the limit with this incredible, natural product!

Their dietary supplement line includes Montana YewTip tea, powder, capsules, tinctures as well as oils. Their cosmetics include Montana YewTip salve, soap, lip balm and fountain of yewth lotion.

Bighorn Botanicals wholesales to health care professionals, chiropractors, acupuncturists, herbal practitioners and retail herb/health food stores.

There is SO much valuable information online at www.bighornbotanicals.com where you can read about the Montana Yewtip Tincture Mineral analysis, the tree itself along with it's environment, how it's sustainably harvested, the ethnobotany, safety as well as the monitoring procedures including that of the FDA.

Check out Bighorn Botanicals online, on Facebook or by calling (406) 847-5597. They'd love to talk you through which Yew product best fits your needs!

