Big Sky Blend: Bitterroot Furniture & Mattress Gallery and Lost Trail Ski Area

Bitterroot Furniture & Mattress Gallery and Tempur-Pedic have teamed up for a fundraiser for Lost Trail Ski Area's Ski Patrol! Join them in raising funds to purchase new vaccum mattresses which are used when patients are seriously injured on the slopes. You can help by purchasing a $25 raffle ticket (or 5 for $100) between now and the Steak Fry on February 24th for your chance to win a $5,000 sleep system from Tempur-Pedic mattress!

Tickets are available at Bitterroot Furniture in Hamilton at 223 Pinckney St. or at Chair 1 & 2 at Lost Trail!

Ski all day and sleep all night!