Big Sky Blend: Cats On Broadway Veterinary Hospital

Cats on Broadway was established in 1992 as the first and only feline exclusive veterinary hospital in Missoula (& the entire state of Montana, as a matter of fact)! Current owner Dr. Jenny Ault & team are celebrating 10 years under her direction offering up a full range of services including medicine, surgery, dentistry, laser therapy, boarding and grooming.

Their unique veterinary practice includes:

- A staff that genuinely loves and understands cats

- Doctors that are passionate and specialized in feline medicine, surgery, and cat behavior

- No dogs or other animals to frighten your cat

- Comprehensive wellness care to keep your pet in great health

- Royal Canin and Science Diet foods that are available for purchase

- An open invitation to tour our facility

If you have a new feline friend in your life and are looking for that perfect vet, give Dr. Jenny a call at (406) 728-0022 or visit their website or Facebook page.

