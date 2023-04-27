Big Sky Blend: DJ&A Engineering

DJ&A Engineering is a HUBZone-certified small business that provides multidisciplinary engineering, environmental, surveying, and planning services to clients across the nation... and it's a big year for DJ&A as they're celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023!

What started as two former Forest Service employees in Missoula in 1973 has grown to more than 125 employees in Missoula, Bozeman and several other office locations across the country. They attribute much of their success to their company’s commitment that “People Matter Most”. They also provide an exceptional place to work for employees and prioritize the individual needs and aspirations of each member of the team. They’re proud to celebrate this major milestone with the team who have helped them get to where they are today.

While DJ&A love the projects they get to deliver in our own backyard, they're proud of the relationships they've built over the last 50 years with clients like the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service. The team delivers projects in nearly every state across the county and this federal work also helps them contribute significantly to the local economy by bringing federal dollars back home. With breathtaking locations as our backdrop, they take pride in being an economic generator for the region.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years, DJ&A looks forward to continued growth and evolution, but not at the expense of the team members who have gotten them to where they are today. They'll continue to keep their focus on their people and foster a culture that delivers a truly rewarding work experience for the staff and excellent service for their clients.

If you're looking for assistance with your engineering, surveying, or planning needs, send them an email, visit them on Facebook or give them a call at (406) 721-4320!

