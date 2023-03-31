Big Sky Blend: First Montana Bank

Born & bred in Montana... in 1913, First Montana Bank opened one of the state's first banks in Libby, Montana in order to fulfill a simple, very Montana ideal: Help neighbors and community to thrive and grow.

And since their start 110 years ago, their small local hometown bank has grown to ten branches serving eight communities throughout western Montana and done just that: kept it community and client focused.

At First Montana Bank, their mission is more than a statement. It reflects who they are and what you can expect from them: “First Montana Bank provides innovative and secure financial services to our communities through a personal approach, resulting in economic growth for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

It's easy to see why First Montana Bank has had such success over the past 110 years... all stemming from community involvement and their strong relationships with clients.

