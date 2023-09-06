Big Sky Blend: Glacier Cone Company

Monty Marengo of Polson is a pine cone connoisseur! Seriously, with 42 years in forestry (30 of those years growing seedlings and owning Glacier Cone Company), he's seen his fair share of pine cones and has turned it into quite the business!

Glacier Pine Co. collects pine cones (40 different varieties!) by crews ALL over: the Northern Rockies, Pacific Northwest, Florida, Canada, Michigan and even India. After that, they process them and either decorate or leave natural the final product. The cones are then shipped all over the country... even to Martha Stewart on the east coast.

Folks can make bird feeders, wreaths... even potpourri crafts!

If you'd like to get in touch with Monty, give him a call or text at (406) 212-1699.

