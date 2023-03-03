Big Sky Blend: Grizzly Disposal and Recycling

On the hunt for a local garbage and recycling company? You've come to the right place. Grizzly Disposal and Recycling offers affordable garbage and recycling services right here in Missoula County.

Grizzly Disposal and Recycling is committed to putting service back in the service industry while giving Missoula a fresh new feel and look of a locally owned and operated company... a company that focuses on the people, not the profits. The customers, not the costs. The community, not the corporations. Seriously, they told me that they're the kind of company that would run up to your house and grab your can if you forgot to bring it out on garbage day!!

While they're new to the 'garbage scene', they've established a team led by local people with history and knowledge of this community and its needs (cue Max Bauer with DECADES of experience!).

Grizzly Disposal and Recycling strives to be a part of this entire community - they would love to work with local organizations and programs and are excited about the potential future opportunities. So if you see them out there say "hi", and they'll do the same!

Whether you need weekly services or a one-time pickup, their team can help. They offer affordable rates and top-quality customer service. Contact them today to arrange for demolition (yep, they do that, too!), residential garbage and recycling services. Call (406) 541-7171 or visit them on their Facebook page!