Big Sky Blend: Gull Ski & Snowboard

The oldest ski shop in Montana wants you on the mountain! Gull Ski and Snowboard opened in 1952 and have carried a tradition of providing cutting edge technology, swift and accurate mounting and maintenance solutions and a friendly knowledgeable and passionate staff ever since.

They offer skis, snowboards, winter and summer apparel and accessories for all ages!

They also offer all services to not only get you on, but keep you on the mountain: boot fitting, mounting, new ski/board prep, adjusting and testing, ski/snowboard tuning and more.

One thing that sets them apart (besides their DECADES of knowledge and experience) is the kiddo trade-in program they offer. "Kids Grow! Gear Doesn't". They are the ONLY shop in Western Montana that offers this type of program which really helps out the ol' pocket books of us parents :)

Stop by and check out their brand new foot-bed machine and massive showroom in Missoula at 2601 West Broadway or visit them online!

