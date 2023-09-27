Big Sky Blend: Honey Jewelers

With more than 30 years experience (Wade made his first ring in the 4th grade - so really, longer than that!!), Honey Jewelers takes pride in serving Missoula in all of its jewelry needs.

They specialize in fixing, repairing and rebuilding jewelry & watches as well as creating completely custom pieces using their state of the art design software (think 3D printing).

If you have a piece of jewelry that no one else seems to be able to fix, they have the tools and experience to get the job done... in fact, other jewelers will constantly send pieces TO Honey Jewelers for help!

They can even turn those unworn pieces of jewelry into something really special. Maybe you have some sentimental family heirlooms that just aren't quite your style? Honey Jewelers can turn those into something one of a kind!

Wade and Dorthea are so happy to be apart of the western Montana community and are grateful for their repeat and brand-new customers. When you are looking for that truly one of a kind piece of jewelry, there’s no better place to stop than Honey Jewelers of Missoula.

P.S. check out their "pineys"... pendants cast from tiny pinecones - a Missoula original!