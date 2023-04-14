Big Sky Blend: Imagine Jewelry Studio

After much success with their first Imagine Jewelry Studio in Helena, owners Bob and Rachel Krug decided it was time to open another back in their hometown of Missoula!

Imagine Jewelry Studio offers beautiful, custom jewelry along with rapid repair... and I mean QUICK! At Imagine Jewelry Studio, nothing is ever sent away: repairs and customs are done in-house which makes them a LOT quicker than other jewelry stores around! They were also one of the first jewelers to bring 3D printing to the state!

And with more than 35 years of experience in the jewelry business, Bob & Rachel know what they're doing... did I mention they have the ever-popular Montana Sapphires?!

If you'd like to stop by, they're located at 2200 Brooks St. Suite A in Missoula, but you can always check them out online or on Facebook!

Also, be sure to hit up their GRAND OPENING on April 28th & 29th (10am - 7pm those days)... there will be giveaways including gift cards to the store, storewide discounts off their already affordable prices and they're giving away three $500 custom design deposits!

