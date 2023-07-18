Big Sky Blend: King Ranch Golf Course

If you've visited King Ranch Golf Course, you know how beginner friendly, family friendly and wildlife friendly they are (cue elk walking onto the course!)... and if you haven't, what are you waiting for?!

Not only do they boast a continually updated 18 hole golf course (their recently improvements have been awesome!), but their adjoining Mill Creek Grill is a great place to swing in for a quick bite or special evening out for the family - even if you're not golfing! Best part: it's open 7 days a week!

King Ranch Golf Course has recently completed a two bedroom vacation home on-site that is sure to blow your mind, too... sitting right off a beautiful pond and overlooking 3 golf holes on the course!

Folks, you really get that "out of town" feeling here for sure... and you're not going to be rushed from hole to hole like some of the other golf courses around.

If you're looking to book a tee time or want to check out their gorgeous short-term rental, visit their website or call (406) 626-4000!

17775 Mullan Rd. Frenchtown, MT 59834

