Big Sky Blend: Medicaid Expansion Program with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Passed in the Montana legislative session of 2015, the Medicaid Expansion Program has provided nearly 300,000 low-income Montanans health care coverage that facilitates access to physical and behavioral health care service.

Medicaid expansion reduced the uninsured rate for nonelderly adults in Montana by 50%. In turn, this coverage enabled access to preventative services and treatment. For example, funding for substance use disorder treatment services has quadrupled from 2016 to 2020 and more providers have begun offering treatment services as a result. Approximately 70% of adult Medicaid enrollees receive primary care in a clinic that offers integrated behavioral health services. Furthermore, in 2021, Medicaid expansion provided coverage to more than 19,000 American Indian people in Montana, covered more than 9,000 preventative services, and expanded health care access for all tribal members!

Blue Cross Blue Shield's John Doran says that implementing Medicaid expansion generated an estimated state budget savings of more than 27 million dollars in 2022 by providing higher match rates for some existing Medicaid populations and replacing existing state spending with new federal dollars. Medicaid expansion brings about 900 million dollars into Montana annually, creating jobs and supporting new economic activity. These federal dollars support over 7,500 jobs generating an estimated 475 million dollars in personal income and 775 million dollars in economic activity.

Ok, so why are we talking about all of this? In short, it could go away in Montana's 2025 legislative session if not voted back in.

Doran says if you're benefiting from these services, know someone that is or is in agreement it remains in place, contact your local legislator.

