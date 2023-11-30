Big Sky Blend: Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium was founded by passionate bug enthusiasts Jen & Glenn Marangelo in 2009 eager to bring a butterfly house to Missoula.

After years of "bug ambassadors" attending community events and festivals to introduce their vision and to educate the Missoula community about arthropods, they decided they needed their own space. And in 2015, they proudly opened the Missoula Insectarium in downtown Missoula. With an exhibit area showcasing live arthropod species found throughout the world (as well as right here in Montana), curriculum focusing on pre-school to 8th grade and public programs geared to all ages (from toddlers to adults), the Insectarium furthered their mission by fostering a curiosity for and awareness of “The Little Things That Run The World.”

Fast-forward a few years and now, in partnership with the Missoula County Weed District and Extension, they've turned their focus on their NEWLY opened, larger facility at the Rocky Mountain Gardens & Exploration Center on South Ave. featuring a tropical butterfly house and more than twice the exhibit space they had at the Insectarium!

And we are SO lucky to have this in Missoula... up until now, the closest indoor, year-round Insectariums/Butterfly Houses were in Seattle and Salt Lake City!

Check out their website for loads of information and for tickets! They can't wait to see you (young or old!) at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium!

1075 South Ave. West

Missoula, MT 59801

(406) 317-1211

