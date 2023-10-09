Big Sky Blend: Missoula Economic Partnership

The Missoula Economic Partnership (or MEP) expands prosperity and improves quality of life by engaging in strategic business development, creating pathways for people to realize their potential, and fostering our culture of diversity and innovation.

CEO Grant Kier says they recently received a massive $75,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana through their Big Blue Sky Initiative which he says they can't wait to use! Kier says he's excited to provide a deeper staffing commitment and to provide healthier, more stable economic lives for everyone. He also says they'd love to expand their program work around efforts to focus on being selected as one of 16 cities in the country who are now working on pathways for careers in clean energy and infrastructure - something Kier says we've needed across the country for sometime.

If you'd like more information on the MEP or would like to get involved, visit their website, email or call (406) 541-6461!

