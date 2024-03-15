Big Sky Blend: Missoula Works

Missoula Works is a program of the non-profit Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. Missoula Works provides jobs for employees who may have barriers to employment including previous incarceration, gaps in employment, lack of housing options, etc.

It's a supportive employment business: giving employees second chances and also supporting them in their employment journey so they experience success!

Executive Director of MIC, Casey Dunning, says this spring, they've geared up for getting folks scheduled for spring cleaning as well as on the schedule for lawn mowing throughout the summer via their "Get It Done" program!

Missoula Works works with commercial businesses and individuals and all proceeds stay within the non-profit.

If you'd like to join thousands of Missoulians that are coming together to ensure people have shelter, meals, jobs and a community of belonging or would like to get involved in other ways, check out their website or call (406) 207-8228!