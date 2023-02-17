Big Sky Blend: Montana Kick Ass BBQ

Montana Kick Ass BBQ is a familiar favorite when it comes to the food truck scene in western Montana, but now, they've put down roots with a newly opened restaurant located in the Corner Hub of Frenchtown!

Owners Chris & Amber Kuntz are dishing up their delicious pulled pork, brisket, ribs and the ever-popular smoked mac & cheese... they even have a "Montana kick ass burger" which truly is (plenty of napkins provided)!

Locally sourced when possible, the meat is smoked on site and food made from scratch right down to the coleslaw.

Although the restaurant is homebase, you'll still find Chris and Amber out and about with the food truck at various events throughout the summer. Keep up with them by following their Facebook & Instagram pages.

