Big Sky Blend: Operation Safe Choice

We all know not to drive impaired, right? I mean, it's been communicated to us at a very young age, throughout Driver's Ed and into our adulthood. But you know, for some reason (maybe our culture?), people STILL do it... and with heartbreaking consequences.

Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for the number of deaths caused by alcohol-impaired drivers.

Sgt. Volinkaty with the Missoula Sheriff’s Office says in Montana, 66% of all fatalities in 2020 involved an impaired driver - which was UP from 58% in 2019.

We are having this conversation because folks have lost loved ones, created financial burdens for themselves and possibly their families, and have had to set aside valuable time to deal with the consequences of one decision. All this could be avoided if folks would take a few minutes to ensure they have a safe and sober ride home.

Kyle Watkins of Zip Beverage in Missoula echoes that sentiment and feels it's Zip Beverage's moral obligation to increase the awareness and education around the risks with driving impaired.