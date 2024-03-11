Big Sky Blend: Operation Safe Choice

We all know not to drive impaired, right? I mean, it's been communicated to us at a very young age, throughout Driver's Ed and into our adulthood. But you know, for some reason (maybe our culture?), people STILL do it... and with heartbreaking consequences.
Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for the number of deaths caused by alcohol-impaired drivers.
Sgt. Volinkaty with the Missoula Sheriff’s Office says in Montana, 66% of all fatalities in 2020 involved an impaired driver - which was UP from 58% in 2019.
We are having this conversation because folks have lost loved ones, created financial burdens for themselves and possibly their families, and have had to set aside valuable time to deal with the consequences of one decision. All this could be avoided if folks would take a few minutes to ensure they have a safe and sober ride home.
Kyle Watkins of Zip Beverage in Missoula echoes that sentiment and feels it's Zip Beverage's moral obligation to increase the awareness and education around the risks with driving impaired.
No matter what time of year (St. Patrick's Day, 4th of July, New Years Eve, etc.), we need to take the time to plan ahead. Arrange for a sober ride home, research options for Uber, Lyft, or other local groups that may be providing a sober ride home. If you see a friend get behind the wheel and know they're impaired, BE A FRIEND and help them find a safe and sober ride home.