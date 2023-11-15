Big Sky Blend: Opportunity Resources, Inc.

Opportunity Resources is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Montana dedicated to supporting persons with disabilities. ORI has over 60 years of providing individualized services for hundreds of Western Montana’s adults living with a disability. The goal is simple — to support their clients in attaining independence in housing, employment, and as many aspects of their daily lives as possible, while providing all of the support services required to achieve that goal!

One aspect of ORI that they'd love folks to know about is their Production Assembly Division - here they focus on production and assembly work. For example, packaging smaller items into maybe a bulk mailer or whatever the task may be.

ORI has dozens of clients across the area using their services and if you're a local business that would like to connect, they'd love to hear from you! Check out their website or call (406) 721-2930.